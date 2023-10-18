Gaza's Al-Ahli Hospital Massacre Leaves Children, Women With Unrecognizable Features

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Oct. 18 (Petra) -- A shocking and unprecedented massacre unfolded at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza, as confirmed by the Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Qidreh. The majority of the victims, including women and children, bore unrecognizable features, painting a devastating picture of the tragedy.As the hospital became a scene of unimaginable carnage, rescue teams tirelessly worked to evacuate the remains of the hundreds of victims. The sheer magnitude of the casualties and the nature of the injuries overwhelmed the medical teams and ambulance services, forcing doctors to perform surgeries in makeshift settings, often without anesthesia.With a significant number of injured individuals still awaiting urgent surgeries and others fighting for their lives in intensive care, the remaining treatment resources are rapidly dwindling, with only a few precious hours before complete depletion.Tuesday evening, Israeli occupation forces committed a mass genocide at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, resulting in the killing of nearly 500 people and the wounding of hundreds of displaced and sick people, raising concerns about an increasing death toll.Recent data provided by the Ministry revealed the stark toll of Israeli raids, with over 3,000 lives lost and 12,500 individuals injured in Gaza. Furthermore, in the West Bank, since October 7, there have been 61 fatalities and over 1,250 people left wounded.