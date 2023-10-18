Bolt Biotherapeutics To Present Data At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer's 2023 Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Company to debut preclinical data illustrating how the combination of trastuzumab ISAC and pertuzumab augments anti-tumor efficacy in multiple HER2+ tumor models relative to trastuzumab plus pertuzumab

Company announces Claudin 18.2 ISAC program with a poster detailing in vitro and in vivo experiments demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity Presentations will include trial-in-progress posters for ongoing clinical trials of BDC-1001, a HER2-targeting BoltbodyTM ISAC, and BDC-3042, a novel Dectin-2 agonistic antibody



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will present four posters at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting. The conference is being held at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, Calif. and virtually from November 1-5, 2023.

“We are using our best-in-class ISAC platform and expertise in myeloid biology to teach the immune system to work with each patient's body to recognize and kill cancer,” said Michael Alonso, PhD, scientific co-founder and Vice President, Immunology & Pharmacology of Bolt Biotherapeutics.“Our research team has made significant progress across our portfolio, highlighting our commitment to generate breakthroughs for patients. In addition to clinical-stage data that further validate our BoltbodyTM ISAC technology, we are excited to show at SITC for the first time our preclinical work with a trastuzumab ISAC and pertuzumab and how the combination augments anti-tumor efficacy in multiple HER2+ tumor models relative to trastuzumab plus pertuzumab.”

Details about the poster presentations can be found below and on the SITC website. Additionally, a copy of each poster will be available on the Publications page of the Bolt Biotherapeutics website at the start of the poster session.

Title: The combination of a trastuzumab ISAC and pertuzumab augments anti-tumor efficacy in multiple HER2+ tumor models relative to trastuzumab plus pertuzumab

Presenter : Cecelia I. Pearson, Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: Friday November 3, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PST

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Poster Hall

Abstract Number: 821

Title: Preclinical Characterization of a Novel Claudin 18.2 Targeting-ISAC with Robust Potency and Acceptable Safety Profile

Presenter : Han Kim, Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: Friday November 3, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PST

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Poster Hall

Abstract Number: 1147-D

Title: Phase 2 study of the HER2-targeting TLR7/8 immune stimulating antibody conjugate (ISAC) BDC-1001 monotherapy +/- nivolumab in patients with HER2+ colorectal, endometrial, or gastroesophageal cancer

Presenter: Ecaterina Dumbrava, M.D.

Session Date and Time: Saturday November 4, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. PST

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Poster Hall

Abstract Number: 716

Title: A Phase 1/2 study of BDC-3042, a novel Dectin-2 agonistic antibody, in patients with advanced cancers

Presenter: Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D.

Session Date and Time: Saturday November 4, 2023, 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. PST

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Poster Hall

Abstract Number: 720

About the BoltbodyTM Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) Platform

Bolt Biotherapeutics' Boltbody ISAC platform harnesses the precision of antibodies with the power of the innate and adaptive immune system to reprogram the tumor microenvironment to generate a durable anti-cancer response. Each Boltbody ISAC candidate comprises a tumor-targeting antibody, a non-cleavable linker and a proprietary immune stimulant. The antibody is designed to target one or more markers on the surface of a tumor cell, and the immune stimulant is designed to recruit and activate myeloid cells. Activated myeloid cells initiate a positive feedback loop by releasing cytokines and chemokines, chemical signals that attract other immune cells and lower the activation threshold for an immune response. This increases the population of activated immune system cells in the tumor microenvironment and promotes a robust immune response with the goal of generating durable therapeutic responses for patients with cancer.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging the immune system for a better way to treat cancer. The company is developing novel immunotherapies using an approach that teaches the immune system to recognize and kill cancer in a way that is immediately personalized to each patient. Its pipeline candidates are built on the Company's deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development and include BDC-1001, a HER2-targeting BoltbodyTM Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial, and BDC-3042, a myeloid-modulating agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2, being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. Bolt Biotherapeutics is also developing multiple BoltbodyTM ISACs in strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the clinical value of combining BDC-1001 with pertuzumab, the safety and anti-tumor activity of our Claudin 18.2 ISAC, and the timing of the completion of our clinical trials, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“on track,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: the potential product candidates that we develop may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or become commercialized; and our ability to maintain our current collaborations and establish further collaborations. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at boltbio and on the SEC's website at .

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Maeve Conneighton

Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

