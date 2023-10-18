Rayzebio To Present At European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RayzeBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYZB), a targeted radiopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline against validated solid tumor targets, today announced that it will be presenting interim safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1b portion of the ACTION-1 Trial for RYZ101 (Ac225 DOTATATE) at the upcoming European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, being held in Madrid between 20-24 October 2023. The poster will be made available in the“Posters & Presentations” section of the RayzeBio website at Rayzebio/pipeline/posters-presentations following the presentation.



Title: Poster 1198P: Phase 1b portion of the ACTION-1 phase 1b/3 trial of RYZ101 in gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NET) progressing after 177Lu somatostatin analogue (SSA) therapy: safety and efficacy findings

Presenter: Jonathan Strosberg, M.D.

Onsite Poster Display Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

About RYZ101

RYZ101 is an investigational targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, designed to deliver a highly potent radioisotope, Actinium-225 (Ac225), to tumors expressing SSTR2. RYZ101 is being evaluated in clinical studies for patients with SSTR+ GEP-NETs who have previously been treated with Lu177-based somatostatin therapies and also in patients with extensive stage small cell lung cancer. Details of the studies can be found at and .

Ac225 for the study was provided by multiple sources including the U.S. Department of Energy Isotope Program.

About RayzeBio

RayzeBio is building a vertically integrated radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) company to treat various cancers, with its lead program in a Phase 3 clinical trial. RayzeBio has created a pipeline of multiple drug candidates in therapeutic areas with significant market opportunities. Much like antibody drug conjugates emerged as a new and transformative treatment modality in certain cancers, the company sees an opportunity for innovative radiopharmaceutical therapeutics to follow a similar path. RayzeBio believes its strategic investments in building a robust product pipeline, development capabilities, and manufacturing infrastructure position the company to be an industry-leading pioneer in the broad application of RPT for cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential benefits of RYZ101 based on the interim safety and efficacy results of the Phase 1b portion of the ACTION-1 Trial. Words such as“believe,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“may,”“goal,”“potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties about the Company, including, without limitation, risks inherent in developing drug candidates, future results from the Company's ongoing and planned clinical trials, the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its planned clinical trials and other expenses, risks that future clinical trial results may not be consistent with interim, initial or preliminary results or results from prior preclinical studies or clinical trials, trends in the industry, the legal and regulatory framework for the industry and future expenditures. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and the variations may be material. Other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ from current expectations are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on September 11, 2023. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date this press release is given. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



