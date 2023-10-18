CCC, Standardaero Win Contract To Repair U.S. Navy Engines

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it was awarded a Firm-Fixed-Price (FFP), Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract for up to $13.8 million USD for StandardAero to overhaul and repair 250-KS4 marine gas turbine (MGT) engines designed and manufactured by Rolls Royce Marine North America (RRMNA) aboard U.S. Navy DDG 51 Class ships.



StandardAero is a leading provider of Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services for both commercial and military aircraft and an approved RRMNA Authorized Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Center (AMROC) for the M250 family of engines.

In the past 20 years, StandardAero has been awarded over $159 million USD in CCC contracts for MRO services for the United States Air Force, Navy and Army. Other contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense (U.S. DoD) include maintenance, repair and overhaul services for Rolls-Royce T56 Series III engines powering the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps fleet of C-130s, C-2, P-3 and EP-3 aircraft and to deliver support for CFM56-7B engines used in P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft fleet.

CCC is the designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD procurement from Canada and partners with Canadian businesses to deliver products, services and solutions to U.S. DoD buyers. To learn more about how to sell to the U.S. DoD or to buy from Canada, contact the CCC team.

Quotes

“StandardAero has a long history of delivering maintenance, repair and overhaul services for military engines around the world and CCC is pleased to partner with them to support U.S. DoD needs.” – Diane Montambault, VP of Operations, CCC.

“StandardAero has an outstanding reputation for delivering high-quality MRO capabilities for aircraft and rotorcraft engines and we are pleased to once again partner with CCC to support the needs of the U.S. Navy.” – Marc Drobny, President of StandardAero's Military & Energy division

About CCC

CCC is Canada's government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada's designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD requirements from Canada.





