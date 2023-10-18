Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation To Q3 2023 Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, 18 October 2023
Vistin Pharma ASA will release its third quarter results on Wednesday 25th of October 2023. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day; Wednesday 25th of October at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.
The conference call will be held in English.
The third quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:
Webcast:
o m/mmc/p/bbzmgojv
Telephone conference (o nline r egistration):
m /register/BIde003424d0984dc899edfd078e0f4dd9
