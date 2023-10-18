Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation To Q3 2023 Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, Norway, 18 October 2023



Vistin Pharma ASA will release its third quarter results on Wednesday 25th of October 2023. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day; Wednesday 25th of October at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The third quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:

o m/mmc/p/bbzmgojv

Telephone conference (o nline r egistration):

m /register/BIde003424d0984dc899edfd078e0f4dd9

