Birbank's New QR Payment Option Gives 3% Cashback

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's first digital bank, Birbank, has added a new
payment option. Users can now make QR code payments via the Birbank
app wherever they see a QR ilə ödə (“Pay by QR”) sticker, and earn
3% cashback.
To do this, the user must first inform the cashier that he will
pay using a QR code, then go to the QR section on the main page of
the Birbank mobile app and complete the payment by scanning the QR
code at the checkout.
Customers can use the new feature only with their own Kapital
Bank card linked to their Birbank account. If the user has joined
another active campaign that brings more cashback, or has chosen a
category with extra cashback, then he will be awarded cashback with
a higher percentage. Additionally, if the payment location is a
Birbank partner and offers higher cashback, then a higher
percentage will also be applied.
When making a refund, the QR code must be scanned through the
Birbank account used to make the payment. The maximum monthly
cashback that can be obtained using the new feature is 500 manats.
Earned cashback can be tracked from a cashback account in the
Birbank mobile app. For more information: .
For more detailed information about Birbank card refer to
, 196 Call
Centre or the card's Facebook or Instagram pages. To order a card,
download the Birbank app, send an SMS with the text“1” to the 8196
short code, contact us via WhatsApp at (+994 50) 999 81 96 or visit
the Birbank centers.
