Turkish Foreign Ministry Congratulates Azerbaijan On Day Of Restoration Of Independence

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has shared a publication on X in connection with October 18 - the Day of Restoration of the Independence of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"We congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on the 32nd anniversary of the Restoration of Independence!" the Foreign Ministry said.

Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of the Restoration of Independence. The Supreme Council of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act "On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" on October 18, 1991. October 18 marks the 32nd anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.

A new law, "On Independence Day," was adopted at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 15, 2021, and was approved by President Ilham Aliyev on the same day.

According to this law, October 18 - State Independence Day is renamed the Day of Restoration of Independence.