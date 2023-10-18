Ministry Of Defense Adopts Three Modifications Of Leopard Tanks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense has adopted three modifications of Leopard tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Ministry of Defense announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The Ministry of Defense has adopted the next models of armored vehicles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Leopard 2A6, Leopard 2A5 and Leopard 1A5 tanks," the statement said.
The relevant orders were signed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov
According to the ministry, Ukraine received these modifications of Leopard tanks from its Western partners. This equipment has proven to be effective in combat.
"By accepting these tanks into service, the Ministry declares its long-term intention to have modern and high-tech weapons," the Defense Ministry said.
As reported, Leopard tanks of the 2A6, 2A5 and 1A5 modifications are designed to break through fortified enemy positions, destroy firing points, equipment and manpower of the enemy, and quickly organize defensive lines.
