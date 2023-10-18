Electricity Production Volumes Enough To Meet All Consumer Needs Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian power plants are generating enough electricity volumes to meet the needs of household and commercial consumers.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrenergo National Power Company on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The electricity volumes generated by Ukrainian power plants are enough to meet the needs of all household and commercial consumers. Ukrenergo sees no reason for power supply restrictions in the energy system unless new attacks take place. No power supply limits were introduced,” the report states.

According to the company, on Wednesday, Ukraine is importing electricity from Moldova in the total amount of 195 megawatts per hour. Electricity exports are going to Slovakia and Moldova during day and night hours (the active operation hours of solar power plants) in the total amount of 4,131 megawatts per hour.