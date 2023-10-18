Wild Animals Vaccinated With Decoys In Forest Area Using Helicopter, Deputy Chairman Of AFSA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"This year, among the countries in the region, for the first
time in Azerbaijan, wild animals were vaccinated with deceptive
baits in a forest area using an aerial vehicle."
Balarahim Guliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety
Agency (AFSA), said this at a regional seminar held for national
communication coordinators of the World Organisation for Animal
Health, Azernews reports.
According to the Deputy Chairman, this activity will be
continued: "Also, in order to ensure the regional impact of the
activity, discussions are underway to implement the same strategy
in a coordinated manner with the Russian Federation and the
Republic of Georgia. ."
Other issues were also raised at the regional seminar "Serious
work is being done on early detection of especially dangerous
animal diseases".
"The country regularly conducts simulation exercises on crisis
management of highly pathogenic avian influenza, foot-and-mouth
disease, and rabies."
The Deputy head of agency said this at a regional seminar held
for national communication coordinators of the World Organisation
for Animal Health.
According to him, epizootological monitoring with the
participation of relevant institutions is regularly conducted in
family farms, poultry farms, and natural areas in connection with
various diseases:
"Serious work is carried out for early detection of especially
dangerous animal diseases. and implementation of flexible response
measures, and this sphere is in the center of attention of the
state".
B added that currently measures to combat 39 diseases
associated with various animal species are financed from the state
budget.
