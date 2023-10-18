3Rd Meeting Of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council Held In Riyadh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Within the framework of the visit, the 3rd meeting of the
Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council was held in Riyadh, Azernews reports.
The meeting of the Business Council is dedicated to business
cooperation and investment opportunities between Azerbaijan and
Saudi Arabia in the field of construction. The event was attended
by representatives of the Small and Medium Business Development
Agency (SMBDA), the Federation of Chambers of Saudi Arabia and
other institutions, businessmen operating in the construction
sector from both countries.
The chairman of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov gave information about the
development of the construction sector in Azerbaijan, business and
investment opportunities in this field, and invited the business
circles of both countries to active cooperation in this sector. It
was noted that the construction sector is one of the rapidly
developing sectors in Azerbaijan and is the 3rd main sector after
agriculture and trade in terms of providing employment. There are
cement plants, metal constructions, and modern building materials
manufacturing enterprises operating on the basis of new
technologies in Azerbaijan. About 15,000 SMEs operate in this
sector.
Ahmed Ali Al Dakhil, the co-chairman of the Business Council and
the chief executive officer of "Al Rajhi International for
Investment" company, expressed his satisfaction with the holding of
the next meeting of the council in Riyadh and the visit of the
Azerbaijani delegation of businessmen. He stressed that he will
contribute to the development of cooperation in the field of trade
and investment.
Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Shahin
Abdullayev emphasized that the cooperation between the two
countries is developing, and high-level visits and events are
important in the expansion of bilateral economic relations.
Within the framework of the event, information and experience
related to the construction sector were exchanged among
businessmen, presentations were held by companies, and the
possibilities of implementing joint initiatives and projects were
discussed.
It should be noted that the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint
Business Council was established in December 2022 based on the
Agreement signed between KOBIA and the Federation of Chambers of
Saudi Arabia. The Business Council, represented by business
representatives from both countries, supports the initiatives of
entrepreneurs, helps to establish direct relations between them,
organizes mutual visits, meetings and various events, carries out
information exchange between businessmen. The first meeting of the
Business Council was held in April 2023 in Riyadh, and the second
meeting was held in Shusha in June.
Within the framework of the visit, the Chairman of the Board of
Directors of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov met with the Deputy Minister of
Investment of Saudi Arabia for International Cooperation, Mohammad
Al Hasnah. At the meeting, views were exchanged on the expansion of
relations and opportunities for cooperation between the business
circles of both countries.
SMBDA representatives got acquainted with the services provided
to SMEs at the SME Support Center of the General Directorate of
Small and Medium Enterprises of Saudi Arabia (MONSHAAT), and
exchanged views on the possibilities of cooperation with the
Agency's SME development centers, the support and services provided
to SMEs in Azerbaijan.
Also, during the visit, Azerbaijani businessmen met with
representatives of the Construction Department of the Ministry of
Investment of Saudi Arabia and got acquainted with the activities
of the "Build Industrial" enterprise.
