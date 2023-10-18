Fatal Land Dispute Firing In Swat Claims Two Lives, Injures Police

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Rafiullah Khan

A land dispute between two parties near Grassi Ground in Swat took a deadly turn, resulting in two fatalities and leaving three police personnel injured.

The police reported that during the altercation, Bacha Hussain from the second party lost his life in an exchange of gunfire with Ijaz Khan and others. Ijaz Khan is a resident of Chinnar Colony Amankot, falling under the jurisdiction of Rahimabad police station. Additionally, Amin, who attempted to mediate, was also struck by gunfire and tragically lost his life.

In the midst of the gun battle, three police personnel, namely Constable Driver Sardar Ali, Constable Shakeel, and Constable Iftikhar, sustained injuries and were promptly transported to the hospital for medical attention. The lifeless bodies of both the deceased individuals were also conveyed to the hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Following the incident, law enforcement swiftly arrived at the scene, cordoning off the area and initiating a search operation to apprehend the responsible individuals and recover the weapons involved.

The police are diligently investigating the matter, and it is anticipated that the culprits will be arrested in the near future.