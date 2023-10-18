(Haifi Kuwait)...Unique Palm Tree Puts Kuwait On Int'l Map

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mishal Al-Sarheed
KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Farmer Mubarak Al-Haifi was able to grow a unique palm tree that put Kuwait on the international date production map.
The fruits of this palm tree, named Haifi Kuwait), are distinguished by delicious taste and large size.
Al-Haifi said in a statement to KUNA that he was able to cooperate with Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) to reproduce more similar trees with the same dates production. (end) mms
MENAFN18102023000071011013ID1107263993
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.