(Haifi Kuwait)...Unique Palm Tree Puts Kuwait On Int'l Map


10/18/2023 7:12:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Mishal Al-Sarheed

KUWAIT, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Farmer Mubarak Al-Haifi was able to grow a unique palm tree that put Kuwait on the international date production map.
The fruits of this palm tree, named Haifi Kuwait), are distinguished by delicious taste and large size.
Al-Haifi said in a statement to KUNA that he was able to cooperate with Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) to reproduce more similar trees with the same dates production. (end) mms

