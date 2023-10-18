(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Change of Accounting Reference Date

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the 'Company') announces a change to its accounting reference date and financial year end from 30 June to 31 December with immediate effect.

As a result of this change in the accounting reference date, the Company's financial reporting timetable will be as follows:



Publication of unaudited interim accounts for the six months to 31 December 2023, by 30 March 2024.

Publication of unaudited interim accounts for the six months to 30 June 2024, by 30 September 2024. Publication of audited annual results for the 18 months to 31 December 2024, by 30 April 2025.



For further enquiries, please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66