Fetch Pet Insurance Launches Second Annual 101 Donations Campaign Benefitting Project Street Vet

Dr. Kwane Stewart (aka The Street Vet)

Dr. Kwane administering medical attention to the pets of the unhoused.

Dr. Kwane -- Offering care and compassion for the pets of the unhoused

Campaign Will Match Donations Up To $101,000 To Support Operations in 2024

- Hilary Palotay, Director of Corporate Responsibility at FetchNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fetch Pet Insurance (“Fetch”), a leading pet insurance provider offering the most comprehensive pet insurance and health advice in North America, announced the launch of the second annual 101 Donations Campaign benefitting Project Street Vet , a nonprofit providing free veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness. Fetch will match donations dollar for dollar up to $101,000 from October 1 to December 31, ensuring that hundreds of pets get the care they need in 2024.Last year's inaugural campaign raised over $316,000 enabling Project Street Vet to expand from four communities to seven, double its volunteer workforce from sixty to over a hundred and twenty and secure recognition for its efforts from The Los Angeles Times ( ), AP ( ), NPR and the Today Show ( ). Project Street Vet Co-Founder, Dr. Kwane Stewart has also been nominated a 2023 CNN Hero ( ) for his more than a decade of service providing care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness.“We are truly humbled by the generosity shown during last year's campaign. It helped us nearly double in size this year and grow our team of incredible volunteers. Everyone has the power to make a difference, no matter how big or small their contribution may be. Whether it's donating resources, sharing with your networks or volunteering your time, every action helps us build awareness and support more pets in 2024,” said Dr. Kwane.“Our mission is to help pet parents give their pets a happier, healthier and longer life and we believe in the fierce and unbreakable bond pet parents have with their animals, which is why we're proud to support Project Street Vet's mission to provide judgment-free veterinary care to those in need. Since 2022 Fetch's fundraising efforts have driven more than $400,000 to support their work and we're excited to host the 101 Donations Campaign again,” said Hilary Palotay, Director of Corporate Responsibility at Fetch.Donations enable Project Street Vet to recruit, train and resource volunteers who provide judgment-free care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness. From a basic exam, to vaccinations, flea and tick medications and more, volunteers support each client's unique needs. Funding also makes it possible for Project Street Vet to help with follow-up care and more costly treatments like life-saving surgeries and procedures. Project Street Vet has provided care to more than 1,000 pets already this year.Fetch partners supporting the campaign at the time of launch include: AXIS, SPRYFOX, Cozen O'Connor, Vetster, Warburg Pincus, Milliman, The Vernon Company and ZippyPaws.For more information on how to get involved, donate, or volunteer, please visit fetchpet/psv.About Project Street VetFounded by Dr. Kwane Stewart, Project Street Vet is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit public charity that provides free veterinary care, treatment, and support to the pets of individuals experiencing homelessness and/or housing vulnerability. For more information visit: projectstreetvetAbout Fetch Pet InsuranceFetch is a leading tech-enabled pet wellness company dedicated to helping pet parents give their cats and dogs a longer, healthier life. It's why we offer the most comprehensive pet insurance coverage in the U.S. and Canada. It's why we support Project Street Vet – a non-profit that provides free veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness – as well as donate millions of dollars to life-saving animal adoption shelters. Pet parents can find Fetch on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube or follow us on Twitter. For more information about Fetch, visit or call (866) 509-0163.Fetch insurance policies are administered by Fetch Insurance Services, LLC (d/b/a Fetch by The Dodo, Fetch by The Dodo, LLC in Michigan & New Mexico, and Fetch by The Dodo Insurance Services, LLC in California)[1] and underwritten by XL Specialty Insurance Company, a Delaware Corporation, or AXIS Insurance Company, an Illinois Corporation, in the U.S. and AXIS Reinsurance Company (Canadian Branch) in Canada. Fetch is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.For Media Inquiries Only, Please ContactRay DrasninPurple Penguin PR# # #

