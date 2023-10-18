Ergo21 Takes A Step Towards Enhanced Comfort And Foot Health Through Liquicell Shoe Insoles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ergo21, a well-known player in the global ergonomic cushion and pillow industry, has been in the talks due to its latest launch of shoe inserts for foot pain.

- Steve GambhirNEWPORT BEACH, CA 92660, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With the aim of correcting the posture, eliminating pains, and improving the overall foot health of users, the California-based cushion innovator, that is, Ergo21 has introduced LiquiCell shoe insoles and inserts. After witnessing a significant rise in sales of the Ergo21 LiquiCell cushions, the brand has attempted to set another hallmark with the creation of the technologically advanced shoe insoles or inserts.Steve Gambhir, the founder of Ergo21, took his brand to soaring heights and set a hallmark in the cushion industry worldwide. He once suffered from extreme backache during his everyday commutes on the Los Angeles freeways. While searching for the perfect cushion that could help him eliminate his back pain, Gambhir discovered the LiquiCell technology. Gambhir remembers,“I tried using a different cushion every month to relieve the back pain from long hours in the car. Finally, my wife said, 'Why don't you design your own cushion?' So I did.”Every LiquiCell pad is lightweight, pliable, and contains urethane membranes sealed in low-viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute the pressure equally and make it easier to walk for a prolonged time without tiring the feet. Initially, Gambhir used the LiquiCell technology in designing high-level cushions and back support pillows that can be used in multiple ways to make the lives of users easier and more comfortable. The products became so popular worldwide that the founder considered utilizing the technology and expanding his products. The significant rise in sales motivated him to launch new LiquiCell products such as bicycle seats, pillowcases, and shoe insoles or inserts.Ergo21 LiquiCell shoe inserts and insoles help in reducing numbness, improving blood circulation, and providing instant comfort to feet and are found to be better than foam or gel insoles for shoes . LiquiCell is a breakthrough medical technology through which Ergo21 strategically places low-viscosity fluid inside the shoe inserts. The liquid remains in constant motion and relieves pressure from the foot, thereby reducing soft tissue damage without circulating back and forth from heel to front unlike ordinary gel or foam insoles.Medical and scientific evidence suggests that LiquiCell shoe insoles protect the user's feet from the negative effects of friction and shear stress - the two major factors that lead to foot discomfort. These insoles are ultra-thin and lightweight and do make the shoes feel tight or affect blood circulation in the feet. These are durable enough for long-term use.The dedicated craftsmanship, the advanced technology, and the premium quality materials involved in the making of Ergo21 products including its original seat cushions, bicycle cushions, coccyx cushions, wheelchair cushions, sports cushions, and lumbar cushions bring into focus the brand's primary goal of improving the quality of life of people undergoing posture-related health issues. These cushions and pillows are designed keeping in mind a number of health issues arising from poor sitting posture such as hip pain, groin pain, tailbone pain, compressed discs, degenerated discs, and many more. Ergo21's LiquiCell insoles are no less than its cushions and pillows. These have achieved immense attention from all over the world. These orthotic-friendly LiquiCell insoles are found to bring significant changes in the lives of elderly individuals as well as working professionals and help them in improving their foot health.M.Mangrola, a pharmacist by profession said,“I am a pharmacist on my feet all day long, trying many insoles and these are the only insoles that keep me going!” Melanie, a runner, mentioned,“I've been a runner for most of my life, but just started running longer distance races in the last few years, including my first marathon last year. I'm currently training for my second marathon and have started using the LiquiCell insoles in my running shoes. I'm very pleased with their performance! By replacing my insoles with the LiquiCell insoles, I've gotten more comfort without compromising cushioning and shock absorption. In fact, I ran a half marathon last weekend and didn't experience any issues with shin splints as I had in the past.”The advanced LiquiCell insoles are advantageous for people with flat feet who require an elevated position during walks to support their arch. Regular pressure on feet often tires your foot and leads to extreme foot pain. Ergo21 shoe inserts help in managing these issues, thus providing instant relief to users. Developed with a focus on foot health manageability as well as affordability, Ergo21 insoles feature a thin and lightweight design that keeps you moving with comfort and confidence without tiring your feet.About Ergo21Dedicated to offering smart solutions to counteract the health issues related to lower back pain, Ergo21 is a leading name in the industry. With an exhaustive range of lumbar support cushions, including wheelchair cushions, original cushions, sports cushions, coccyx cushions, lumbar cushions, travel cushions, mesh chair set cushions, and more, the company has gained 1000+ positive reviews across multiple platforms including 500+ five- star reviews on Amazon. Gambhir's keen interest in improving the quality of life of customers through focused innovation has led Ergo21 to achieve a significant milestone of selling over 100,000 unique cushion units recently. This has further motivated the founder to give thought to expansion in the existing line of products.

