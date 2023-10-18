Battery Chemicals Market Is Anticipated To Increase At A CAGR Of 8.3% By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Germany is poised to remain the largest user of battery chemicals in Europe, accounting for more than 35.6% of total demand by 2032.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In Europe, businesses are poised to narrow the gap with China's prevailing position. Projections suggest that the continent could boast nearly 28 lithium-ion battery production plants by 2032, anticipating a staggering 1440% surge in production capacity compared to the levels of 2020.In 2021, the worldwide demand for battery chemicals market share experienced a 1.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase, reaching 3,448.6 kilotons.By the end of 2032, the market value of battery chemicals is anticipated to reach US$ 170.3 billion. Furthermore, over the course of the next decade, the consumption of battery chemicals is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.3%.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Global Battery Market Trends: Rise in Lithium-ion Battery Sales, Dominance of Lead Acid Batteries, and Diverse ApplicationsIn 2021, the sales of lithium-ion batteries witnessed a 6% growth, totaling 908.6 kilotons, while demand for secondary batteries in various applications increased by 2.7%, reaching 2,539.2 kilotons during the same year.Furthermore, the global consumption of lead-acid batteries reached approximately 1,559.1 kilotons in 2021, representing 45.2% of the total battery chemicals market in terms of volume. Lead acid batteries were followed closely by lithium-ion batteries, which are expected to expand at a remarkable CAGR of approximately 10.8%, with projected consumption set to reach 2,832.2 kilotons by the end of 2032.Battery chemicals serve as a fundamental component across a wide range of industries, spanning from the automotive sector to electronics. Battery capacity varies significantly based on the application, ranging from an average of 3,000 mAh for powering smartphones to as high as 100 KWh in electric vehicles.Lead storage batteries maintain a significant market share in the overall battery market, primarily due to the prevalence of traditional automobiles, where lead acid batteries play a crucial role.Apart from their use in automobiles and consumer electronics, batteries also find applications in energy storage within solar power plants and as a source of backup power in UPS and inverter systems.Key Companies Profiled- AlbeMarle- China Molybdenum Co. Ltd.- Gan feng Lithium Co. Ltd.- Glencore PLC- Livent Corporation- Nornickel- SQM- Teck Resources- Tianqi Lithium- Vale S.A.- Hindustan Zinc Ltd.- Palm Commodities International- Korea Zinc- Sheritt International Corporation- Nyrstar NV- Venator Materials PLC- Mody Chemi Pharma Ltd.,- Mitsubishi Chemical HoldingsBattery Chemical Market Insights: EVs Drive Growth with a Focus on Lithium-ion BatteriesAccording to the most recent market analysis conducted by Fact, a prominent provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the battery chemicals market experienced a consistent growth with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1% over the last five years. By the end of 2021, the battery chemicals market had reached a size of roughly 3,448.6 kilotons.In the short term, it is expected that battery chemical consumption in lead-acid batteries will continue to maintain its dominant position in the market, primarily due to its extensive use in the automotive industry.Furthermore, in the past five years, the consumption of lithium-ion batteries has seen a rapid increase, driven by a significant number of car owners transitioning to electric vehicles. As a result, lithium-ion batteries have captured a substantial market share, primarily due to their widespread adoption in electric vehicles, which has in turn driven the demand for battery chemicals.In spite of a significant decrease in the demand for traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, electric vehicle sales have surged. By 2021, the global demand for light vehicle batteries had doubled, reaching a total of 289 GWh. Notably, over half of this global demand was driven by China's automotive production, solidifying its position as a major contributor to the demand for electric car batteries.Among electric vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) represented a substantial 87% of the demand last year, and this figure is anticipated to rise rapidly. Across various regions, the production of lithium-ion battery chemicals and batteries is already operating at near full capacity. Both large and small suppliers have been consistently making announcements to expand their manufacturing capacity as quickly as possible, with the majority of these expansions planned for Europe.- CATL, owing to its remarkable success in the rapidly growing Chinese market, has outpaced Panasonic and LG Chem to become the foremost cell provider. In 2021, CATL supplied one-third of all BEV batteries. Notably, CATL's preference for prismatic cells resulted in a 53% market share for this cell type, up from 38% in 2020.The Increasing Demand for Battery Materials: Driven by the Surge in Electric Vehicle Sales and Growing Consumption of Consumer ElectronicsThe global battery materials market is experiencing robust growth due to several pivotal factors. Chief among these are the escalating electric vehicle (EV) market, the surging use of consumer electronics including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles, and the collaborative efforts between mining companies and battery manufacturers.The escalating global production of EVs has created a heightened demand for critical battery components such like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. This uptick in demand is expected to potentially lead to shortages of these essential elements in the future, reflecting the exponential growth in battery production. The EV sector is benefiting from this surge, driven by the transition to clean energy sources and the increasing costs of crude oil.Government regulations and financial incentives, such as grants and tax rebates, further bolster the sales of electric vehicles. Meanwhile, the sustained consumer desire for cutting-edge consumer electronics is propelling the demand for higher-capacity batteries. Smartphones, tablets, and laptops, in particular, require these advanced batteries to extend their operational lifespans and accommodate increasingly sophisticated features.Lithium-ion Batteries Garner Significant AttentionAmong the various battery types under consideration, lead acid battery chemistry has continued to be a significant source of demand over the past five years. This is largely due to its prevalent use in traditional vehicles and as a primary power source for backup systems like inverters. Additionally, nickel-cadmium batteries still maintain a notable presence in applications such as remote controls.In recent times, the adoption of lithium-ion batteries has seen a remarkable surge and is poised to surpass lead acid battery sales. This is primarily driven by the increasing demand in electric vehicle production and the rapidly expanding consumer electronics sector. As a result, the demand for chemicals used in car batteries and lithium-ion batteries is on the rise across various regions.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:The Competitive Landscape- In the period spanning August 2020 to 2021, China Molybdenum Company made a strategic investment of US$ 2.5 billion to enhance the production of copper and cobalt at its already substantial Tenke Fungurume mine, located in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).Reducing prices in this competitive market necessitates a clear focus on cost reduction and improved performance, both of which hinge significantly on extensive research and development efforts. Additionally, lithium-ion batteries have emerged as a promising choice for a variety of emerging applications.Prominent electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturers and battery production companies have remained highly engaged in the battery chemicals market, actively pursuing opportunities to generate future revenue in their target markets.Fact's recently published report offers comprehensive insights into the strategies adopted by industry players within the battery chemicals market. These insights encompass detailed company profiles, including SWOT analyses, sales figures, and revenues derived from specific battery chemical products by top manufacturers operating across various regions. The report also covers sales growth trends, production capacity, and prospective production expansion.Check out more related studies published by Fact Research:Lithium-ion Battery Cathode Market : Based on the analysis by Fact, the global lithium-ion battery cathode market is valued to be US$ 47.3 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% to reach US$ 146.8 billion by the end of 2033.Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Market : Sodium nickel chloride battery was introduced for electric vehicles over the last decade. The rapid burgeoning number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road is one of the essential driving engines for the sodium nickel chloride battery cathode market growth.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 