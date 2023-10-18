Rogue Credit Union Elevates CX With Egain Knowledge Hub

According to the Forrester CX Index, financial services CX performance continues to struggle. In fact, in 2023 it was even lower than it was in 2017. At the same time:



53% of banking contact center agents say that customer queries are getting more complex (Source: 2022 BenchmarkPortal AX Study ) 75% of financial institutions do not provide agent assistance tools (Source: 2023 KMWorld Survey .)

To address these challenges, Rogue Credit Union replaced their legacy knowledge system with the eGain Knowledge Hub. To start with, the solution was deployed over six hundred contact center agents and other internal employees to handle member queries across a broad range of topics, including transactions, promotions, account opening, and credit cards for personal, business, and specialty account holders. Since go-live, agent adoption of knowledge has increased by 40% and answer effectiveness has surged by 47%.

“Credit union members are owners,” said Amy Durst, AVP of Internal Support at Rogue Credit Union.“eGain Knowledge Hub will help us provide the kind of personalized experiences that our members deserve.”

“Service is the sustainable difference in financial services,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO.“We are pleased to help Rogue Credit Union provide superior service at scale with innovative technology.”

About eGain

Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub improves customer experience and reduces agent effort with virtual assistance, self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit for more info.

