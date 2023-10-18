Asia-Pacific Leading The Way In The Cashless Revolution: Insights From The Global Digital Payment Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Payment Forecasts 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This provides valuable insights into the future trends of the global digital payment market. Among the key findings, the report reveals that real-time payments are experiencing a remarkable surge in popularity worldwide, with Egypt projected to exhibit one of the highest growth rates between 2022 and 2027.

Key Highlights:

By 2026, the volume of non-cash transactions worldwide is expected to nearly double. The global online payments industry has been significantly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in substantial advancements. The adoption of cashless payments has accelerated dramatically and is expected to continue growing post-pandemic. Global cashless transactions are forecasted to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 16% from 2023 to 2026, surpassing 2 trillion non-cash transactions.Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute the highest value to the global cashless transactions market by 2026, followed closely by Europe and North America.The use of digital payments is steadily increasing worldwide, with a growing number of individuals opting for cashless transactions. Consequently, real-time payments are gaining popularity globally. In 2022, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia region recorded the highest volume of real-time payments, approaching 100 billion transactions. Asia-Pacific and Latin America followed suit. These regions are projected to maintain their top positions, with Asia-Pacific surpassing the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia by 2027.Egypt is poised to experience one of the highest real-time payment transaction volume growth rates, with a triple-digit Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) anticipated between 2022 and 2027, reaching close to one billion transactions.The share of real-time payments in total electronic payments is currently and is expected to remain the highest in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, reaching almost 80% by 2027.

Key Questions Answered:



What is the size of the global digital payments market in 2023 and how is it projected to grow through 2030?

How high is the non-cash transaction volume in different regions globally and how is it projected to change by 2026?

How many adults in China will use digital wallets daily in 2022?

By how much will the real-time payments volume grow by 2027 in different regions and countries worldwide? How much will real-time payments make up of total electronic payments across the global regions by 2027?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments



Non-Cash Transaction Volume, by Regions, in billions, and Y-o-Y Change of Global, in %, 2020 - 2025f

B2B Non-Cash Transaction Volume, by Regions, in billions, and Y-o-Y Change of Global, in %, 2019 - 2025f

Number of Mobile Contactless Transactions, in billions, 2021e & 2023f

Number of Cashless Transactions, in billions, CAGR, in %, 2020, 2025f & 2030f Proximity Mobile Payment Users in Select Countries, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Europe

5. North America

6. Latin America

7. Middle East & Africa

