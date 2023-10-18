Revolutionizing Mobility 2023: Analyzing 300 Innovative EV Start-Ups Reshaping The Electric Vehicle Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Analysis of Disruptive EV Start-ups, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This analytics covers the EV mobility space and captures 300 EV-focused start-ups and their wide range of products and services catering to both the B2C and B2B markets.
It also analyses all start-ups by segment: EV manufacturers, EV charging Infrastructure, EV battery technology, EV power electronics systems, and IT.
EV battery technology and charging infrastructure start-ups are evolving because of the presence of the highest number of EV start-ups in APAC.
The report recommends that OEMs either acquire or form strategic partnerships with innovative start-ups that are emerging in core areas, such as battery technology and the charging ecosystem, to enhance the customer experience.
Key Issues Addressed:
What are the trends and segments in the EV start-up ecosystem? What are the critical success factors or KPIs that need to be measured for each of the segments of EV start-ups? What are the top 20 start-ups with innovative products or services in each EV segment?
Companies Mentioned
Rivian Xpeng Motors NorthVolt Solid Power Electrify America Ionity Turntide Technologies Navitas Semiconductor TWAICE ChargeLab
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
2 Electric Vehicle Start-ups
Research Scope Segmentation Key Competitors Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Start-up Definition Methodology Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria Benchmarking Overview The Start-up Ecosystem Top 3 Disruptive Shared Mobility Participants by Segment, 2022 Top Participants in Each Segment EV Mobility Start-ups by Region
3 EV Manufacturers
Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria Criteria Mapping of Shortlisted EV Manufacturers Methodology for Shortlisting EV Manufacturing Start-ups Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria EV Manufacturer Start-up Evaluation Rivian Xpeng Motors
4 EV Battery Technology
Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria Criteria Mapping of Shortlisted EV Battery Technology Start-Ups Methodology for Shortlisting EV Battery Technology Start-ups Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria EV Battery Technology Start-up Evaluation NorthVolt Solid Power
5 EV Charging Infrastructure
Level 1 Benchmarking Criteria Methodology to Shortlist EV Charging Infrastructure Start-ups Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria EV Charging Infrastructure Start-up Evaluation Electrify America Ionity
6 EV Motors & Power Electronics
Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria EV Motors & Power Electronics Start-up Evaluation Turntide Technologies Navitas Semiconductor
7 EV IT
Level 2 Benchmarking Criteria EV IT Start-up Evaluation TWAICE ChargeLab
8 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - WBG Semiconductors Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships Growth Opportunity 3 - Enhanced Cybersecurity
9 Next Steps
For more information about this report visit
