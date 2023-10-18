57% Of Employees Stay At Their Current Workplace Due To A Supportive Work Environment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BERLIN, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“The State of Productivity and Job Satisfaction” survey conducted across 1332 employees from 43 countries and territories shows that the most important factor that keeps employees at their current workplace is the supportive work environment. 57.24% of respondents declared that this is an extremely important commodity for them at their current workplace.The survey, carried out by TechBehemoths, has unveiled some key insights into what makes employees choose to remain with their current employers. Among the most significant findings, it was noted that more than 55% of respondents also place a high value on career opportunities within their current organizations, reinforcing the notion that professional growth and development are pivotal factors in retaining talent.Additionally, the importance of work-life balance cannot be understated, with 51% of respondents considering it equally important as a supportive work environment and career opportunities. The survey indicates that a balanced work-life schedule is a vital aspect of employee contentment.Furthermore, the survey emphasizes the importance of meaningful work in keeping employees engaged and motivated. Over 44% of respondents declared that meaningful work is an extremely important factor, while 35.17% considered it to be very important.Surprisingly, monetary rewards and remuneration were not found to be the primary driver for employee retention, as only 34.48% of respondents stated it was the main reason they stayed at their current company. Nonetheless, 30.44% of respondents still considered it a very important factor and another 28.27% mentioned it as a moderately important factorIn contrast, the majority of respondents declared that the main reason why they would leave a company is the inadequate compensation for their work. The survey shows that 38.4% of employees consider a low wage a moderate to critical factor for leaving their current company. Nonetheless, 61.6% of respondents think about their wage as a secondary factor with low and minimal importance.Another factor of concern for employees is the work-life balance. While most of the respondents answered that it's an essential factor that keeps them at their current workplace, only 5.96% of employees would eventually leave their current job if it's being broken. At the same time, almost 10% of respondents agree that work-life balance is a highly concerning factor at their current workplace.For companies is critical to keep their employees and increase their productivity. Factors such as work-life balance, compensations, and benefits as well as clear career opportunities should be taken into consideration by employers at any stage of their business and HR development. The full survey results reveal more data about productivity and job satisfaction, and, it is available for free at TechBehemoths.Other key insights mention that:- No B2B company is currently laying off marketing specialists. Moreover, 34.48% of them are currently hiring new professionals in this field.- B2B companies tend to lay off test professionals, and HR specialists with a layoff rate of 8.27% and 3.44% respectively.In terms of productivity tools , Google Drive, Workspace, and Slack are the top 3 rated and considered by employees helpful in managing their tasks, time, and workflow. When offered multiple answers to choose from, 66.9% of employees consider Google Drive the most helpful tool for productivity, followed by Google Workspace with 55% of responses, and Slack with 51.7%.RescueTime, Integromat, and Harvest are the least-voted tools for productivity by employees with popularity below 2%.As for practices that keep employees engaged and productive, the survey respondents consider effective task and time management as the most important one - more than 64% favored this option. The second on the list is Networking and Knowledge Sharing which based on 57.2% of respondents helps them in being productive.The third most important productivity aspect appreciated by 45.4% of employees is the opportunity for creativity and autonomy in their work.To sum up, employers in 2023 should provide time and task management tools, encourage networking in their company, and give more room for autonomy and creativity to their employees - all this to keep them productive, motivated, and satisfied with their workplace.TechBehemoths is the platform that connects projects with IT service providers globally. It is created in Germany and lists 45,000+ reputable IT service providers from 140 countries, that cover 500+ services, from logo design to complex AI and enterprise projects.

