Air Conditioning Compressor Industry Soars To US$ 42,413.6 Million By 2032 With A 5.0% CAGR | FMI Study

The USA's air conditioning compressor industry will boom, driven by higher demand in homes, businesses, healthcare, and transportation.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global air conditioning compressor industry is expected to be valued at US$ 25,941.3 Million in 2022 and further grow at 5.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Overall sales of air conditioning compressors are projected to total a valuation of US$ 42,413.6 Million by 2032.Air conditioning compressor sales are increasing as the world's infrastructure sector develops. The GDP of the entire world depends heavily on infrastructure. Due to the significant contribution of emerging and developing economies to global economic growth, it is expected that the need for air conditioning compressors will increase dramatically during the forthcoming decade.Air conditioning compressors find application in homes, workplaces, hospitals, entertainment venues, automobiles, and other commercial and industrial buildings. Many people in developing nations view air conditioning as a luxury product for the home.Request for a Sample of this Research ReportBecause of reasons like rising population, falling AC prices, increasing disposable income, and changing consumer lifestyles, a positive growth trajectory for air conditioning compressor industry has been predicted by FMI for the projection period.Similarly, there is an increasing need for air conditioners everywhere, particularly in urban areas, as a result of increased air pollution, high temperatures, and humidity levels. Fluctuation in temperature is prompting people to install cooling units in their buildings. This will continue to boost the air conditioning compressor industry demand during the assessment period.Key Takeaways from the Air Conditioning Compressor Industry Report:Based on type, rotary type is projected to hold the highest share of 56.8% in terms of volume in 2022.By refrigerant type, the R290 refrigerant segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.By application, the residential sector is projected to lead the Air conditioning compressor industry, creating an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 1,069.0 Million during the forecast period.By 2032, East Asia is expected to have the largest share of around 33.1% in the global air conditioning compressor industry.China's air conditioning compressor industry is projected to grow at 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period,The U.S. air conditioning compressor industry is likely to create an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 2,042.5 Million by 2032."Growing demand from the residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation sectors is a major driver of the worldwide air conditioning compressor market's growth. In addition, industry growth is anticipated over the following ten years due to developments in compressor technology." - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.Leading Key Players:Emerson Electric Co.Daikin Industries Ltd.LG ElectronicsThe Danfoss GroupTecumseh Products Company LLCPanasonic CorporationGEA Group AGJohnson Controls–Hitachi Air ConditioningBITZER SEMidea Group(GMCC)Officine Mario Dorin S.p.A.Purchase Now and Seize this Opportunity for a Detailed Air Conditioning Compressor Industry ReportMore Insights into Air Conditioning Compressor Industry:The research report analyzes the industry demand trend for Air conditioning compressors. The global industry is based on COVID-19 impact, macroeconomic factors, industry trends & industry background. As per Future Market Insights' research scope, the Air conditioning compressor report is studied and analyzed in the following segments such as type, refrigerant type application, and region. The Air conditioning compressor report gives us qualitative and quantitative information about the companies.Air Conditioning Compressor Industry Segmentation:By Type:RotaryScrewScrollCentrifugalReciprocatingBy Refrigerant Type:R410AR22R404AR134AR290R32OthersBy Application:ResidentialCommercialMedical & HealthcareIndustrialTransportationBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia and the PacificMiddle East & AfricaAuthor By:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Industrial Automation Domain:Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Compressors Industry Size : The global Industry is estimated to secure a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The Industry registered a valuation of US$ 35.1 billion in 2023 and reached US$ 47.2 billion by 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI):Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

