A Thriving Future: Ambulatory Surgical Centers Respond To Global Demand In Developing Countries

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Size

Ambulatory surgical centers are outpatient surgery centers where surgeries are performed on same day of admission of patients sans the need for overnight stay.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research added new research on Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast,2023-2032.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market report?

Ambulatory surgical centers are outpatient surgery centers where surgeries are performed on the same day of admission of patients sans the need for an overnight stay. These centers offer diagnostic and preventive procedures. The ambulatory surgical centers perform same day surgeries such as cataract surgery, gall bladder removal, small join repair, abdominal hernia repair, skin therapy, and others.

Factors such as increase in the number of surgeries, rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, and growth in geriatric population drive the market growth. In addition, advancements in technology, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and growth in the development of outpatient services fuel the growth of the ambulatory surgical centers market. However, lack of skilled professionals in undeveloped regions such as Africa and South America, along with the presence of multispecialty hospitals is expected to restrain the market growth. Increase in the demand for ambulatory surgical centers in emerging nations is anticipated to create new opportunities during the forecast period.

The ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented on the basis of model, service, and region. Based on model, the market is categorized into hospital-affiliated ASCs and freestanding ASCs. By service, the market is categorized into diagnostic service and surgical service. By region, it has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Market dynamics:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segments:

By Type:

Hospital affiliated ASCs

Single Specialty Centers

Multi Specialty Centers

Freestanding ASCs

Single Specialty Centers

Multi Specialty Centers



COMPETITION ANALYSIS

By Service:

Diagnostic Service

Surgical Service



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)



Competitive Landscape:

Tenet Healthcare,

SurgCenter Development,

Mednax,

Team Health Holdings,

Envision Healthcare Holdings,

AmSurg,

Suprabha Surgicare,

United Surgical Partners,

Surgical Care Affiliates,

Surgery Partners

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the ambulatory surgical centers market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market has been provided.

The report offers a quantitative analysis to assist stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments helps determine various products available in the market.

Key players have been profiled and their strategies thoroughly analyzed to predict the competitive market outlook.



