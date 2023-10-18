CHEP Automotive Releases Its Third Supply Chain Trend Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leader in reusable packaging solutions, CHEP, has published the third in a series of Supply Chain Trend Reports:“6 stakeholders shaping the future of electric vehicles”.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA)'s Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2023, more than 10 million electric cars were sold in 2022. With EV sales projected to hit 18% of total sales by the end of 2023, the same body – using its Net Zero Emissions by 2050 (NZE) Scenario - states that figure must increase to 60% by 2030.

With some way to go, 6 stakeholders shaping the future of electric vehicles explores those needed to make ambition reality.

“When we think electric cars, we think carmakers and battery makers,” says Safak Aktekin, Senior Commercial Director at CHEP Automotive.“But by setting targets and offering production-related subsidies, policy makers and governments are in the driving seat. Couple that with upstream implications for the mining industry, downstream implications for transport and logistics operators and the pull on the energy grid and the future success of EVs really does hang on a lot of actors.”

CHEP's report details how the transition to transport electrification is calling on these actors to step out of their traditional sphere of influence, cross-activity and cross border collaboration becoming more prevalent.

“That's why our participation in the Global Battery Alliance is so important to us,” adds Safak Aktekin.“With unrivalled knowledge in circular automotive supply chains, we deliver value when it comes to the battery production and distribution network, but we know we are one of many cogs. Widespread transport electrification can only become a reality if all players come together.”

With EVs offering a more sustainable future, the report also touches on the necessity for this transition to be undertaken sustainably, a subject increasingly coming to the fore for consumers and stakeholders alike. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the supply chain. Pioneering circularity since its beginnings, CHEP has been leading the way with its 'share-and-reuse' pooling model of pallets and containers that eliminate wasteful one-way packaging.

“Our pooling concept has never been more important as we push towards 100% EVs on our roads. Sustainable transport is simply a myth if its manufacture relies on a carbon intensive supply chain,” concludes Murray Gilder, Vice-President, CHEP Automotive.

Read the full report here: 6 stakeholders shaping the future of electric vehicles

