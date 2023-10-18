NABCRMP Annual Summit 2024: Celebrating Excellence In Compliance, Corporate Governance, And Risk Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join us at the NABCRMP Annual Summit 2024 in Atlanta, celebrating Black excellence in compliance, governance, and risk management.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals, Inc. (NABCRMP) is thrilled to announce its much-anticipated Annual Summit & Awards Program, scheduled for January 24-26, 2024. Taking place in the vibrant city of Atlanta, Georgia, this flagship event will be hosted at the prestigious Georgia State College of Law.

Living the Dream: Honoring Black Trailblazers in Compliance, Corporate Governance & Risk Management

This year, the NABCRMP Annual Summit embraces the theme "Living the Dream: Honoring Black Trailblazers in Compliance, Corporate Governance & Risk Management." The conference is divided into four comprehensive tracks:

-Regulatory Compliance, Risk and Governance

-Technology and Data Management

-Ethics, DEI and Corporate Culture

-Emerging Risks & Future Trends

"Living the Dream" serves as a unique platform to celebrate the remarkable contributions, resilience, and achievements of Black individuals in the fields of compliance, corporate governance, and risk management. It will showcase the accomplishments and narratives of Black professionals who have excelled in navigating the complexities and opportunities within these crucial areas. From trailblazers who have broken barriers to emerging leaders making their mark, "Living the Dream" promises to honor their successes and learn from their experiences.

Fostering Connections and Empowering Professionals

This inspiring event will facilitate engaging discussions, thought-provoking panels, and networking opportunities. "Living the Dream" aims to foster connections, inspire collaboration, and empower professionals in their pursuit of excellence. Attendees will explore the strategies, insights, and best practices that have propelled Black professionals to success in their careers.

Save the Date and Join the Celebration

Join us in celebrating the achievements and impact of Black professionals in compliance, corporate governance, and risk management. The NABCRMP Annual Summit attracts a diverse audience, including corporations, financial institutions, law firms, accountants, consulting firms, government agencies, trade associations, universities, and non-profit organizations. Our attendees span various industries and sectors, including banking and financial services, health and life sciences, employment, telecommunications, consumer products and agriculture, and cybersecurity.

Attendees represent every facet of compliance, corporate governance, and risk management, including risk officers, advisors, policy and procedure specialists, compliance analysts, compliance managers, chief compliance officers, board of directors, lawyers, accountants, consultants, corporate counsels, and general counsels.

Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate. Save the date for the NABCRMP Annual Summit & Awards Program, January 24-26, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information, registration details, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit NABCRMP's official website .

