Ascent Solutions And Accounting Seed Partnership: Unify CRM, ERP, And Accounting On Salesforce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SOMERVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ascent Solutions and Accounting Seed, two leading Salesforce ISV technology partners with decades of experience building apps that extend Salesforce for ERP, MRP, accounting, and financials, have officially joined forces. Salesforce customers can now access a supercharged, end-to-end Quote to Cash solution for retailers, distributors and manufacturers, courtesy of the partnership announced today. Accounting Seed and Ascent Solutions have been working together for years with successful mutual customers. The newly executed reseller partnership provides even more value-for companies of all sizes-with a complete Quote to Cash solution on Salesforce.



Solution Benefits for Salesforce Customers Include:

- Flexible | Configurable and customizable, grows with you

- Collaborative | Enables a 360-degree view of your business for customers and operations

- Connected | Effectively links mission-critical business applications and banks

- Automated | Eliminates manual entry and multiple systems

- Trusted/Reliable | 100% Native Salesforce Applications



"We provide the most flexible, extensible, and scalable inventory and order management apps on Salesforce,” said Shaun McInerney, President & CEO, Ascent Solutions.“Our partnership with Accounting Seed brings it all together for an exciting Quote to Cash solution for companies that want to unify CRM, ERP, and accounting on a single platform.”



Ascent Solutions and Accounting Seed are focused on utilizing the strengths of each system while not duplicating data. There is minimal“syncing” of records to achieve a full solution. For example, Ascent ERP is responsible for creating the originating Inventory Transactions, which result in Accounting Seed Journal Entries. Invoicing, billing, payment of those accounting records, and final reconciliation are handled in Accounting Seed. Since both applications are native on Salesforce, there is no external system syncing any data. This provides a single source of truth that enables both the speed and accuracy for a growing business. Salesforce customers can now make better decisions with complete oversight into their Quote to Cash system.



"Our mission at Accounting Seed is to bring the best in accounting technology and support to our users on the Salesforce Platform,” said Corey Kleinbauer, CRO at Accounting Seed.“This new partnership with Ascent Solutions is an extension of that mission for our clients that manage inventory. We're thrilled to have Ascent Solutions join our Partner Community.”



How it works: (1) Access powerful cloud ERP applications for procurement, purchasing, replenishment, inventory visibility, demand guidance, bill of materials and assembly, quotes to orders, fulfillment, advanced returns management, and warehouse mobility all with the #1 accounting solution on Salesforce. (2) Ascent ERP combined with Ascent Financial Platform (AFP) creates and stages transactional financial data that seamlessly flows into Accounting Seed for a complete Accounting ERP software solution. (3) Customers no longer need to rely on 3rd party integrations to provide a complete Quote to Cash system on Salesforce.



Ascent Solutions implementations are conducted by a team of Ascent Certified Partners, which are consulting firms with years of expertise in Salesforce and Ascent applications. This group of implementation partners also includes firms that are Accounting Seed Certified Partners, such as Aethon Consulting and Rev4. This gives Salesforce customers immediate access to implementation expertise across CRM, accounting, and ERP, while exploring a Quote to Cash solution for digital transformation and scale.



About Ascent Solutions

Ascent Solutions is a Salesforce Independent Software Vendor (ISV) offering a suite of best-in-class inventory and order management native applications. Since 2007, Ascent has provided startups, SMBs, and enterprises with a complete view of front and back office operations called Operations 360. Ascent is ideal for companies in the midst of digital transformation or that have outgrown legacy systems and need a better solution to scale with the business. Learn more at ascenterp .



About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed was published on the Salesforce AppExchange as a native accounting solution in 2011, effectively bringing Accounting and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) securely under one roof. The native sharing of data on the Salesforce platform gives all departments a real-time view of business performance from sales to operations to finance-while enabling greater efficiency through automation and paving the way for financial growth. Learn more at accountingseed .



Media contact:

Brandon Lopez

Ascent Solutions

+1 908-981-0150

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Quote to Cash on Salesforce