American EMT Uses Tiktok To Save Lives In Israel-Palestine War

Snap shots of Kieram's recent urban warfare first aid videos

Kieram showing how to stop bleeding from a gunshot wound

Kieram teaching first aid around the world

From treating tear gas exposure to gunshot wounds Kieram Litchfield's TikToks teach civilians how to stay alive in a war zone

- Kieram LitchfieldTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“I got shot in august in my abdomen and calf and that[s] exactly what they [the EMTs] did”, commented a viewer in response to Litchfield's video on how to treat a gunshot wound for each part of the body .Kieram Litchfield, a first aid instructor based in Tampa Florida, teaches his +4 million social media followers every week how to stay safe and stay alive.In the wake of the war between Israel and Palestine, Kieram thought it crucial to teach those effected how to stop bleeding and treat gunshot wounds."If you're in a war zone, help probably is not coming. The average person on the street does not know how to deal with a gunshot wound to the chest, and I want to change that.", said Litchfield.From green blood to medical manikins dressed as Star Wars characters, his unique and quirky teaching style enabled the videos to go viral, collecting 19.7 million views in under a week, showing a tremendous thirst by the public for this kind of vital knowledge.Although the videos are only 60 seconds each, they are packed with useful information about anatomy, physiology , how to know when there is an emergency, what you can do about it, and what tools you'll need.Some of the vital questions the videos answered:What to do if shot in the head?What to do if shot in the lung?What are the wrong ways to stop bleeding?What do you do if you lost too much blood?What are things you can use around the house for armor?Many people in the comments praise him for his life-saving videos and thank him for his time and effort into making sure regular people know what to do in emergency situations."I learned this in a combat zone, My cop husband hadn't. Sent this to him. Thank you", commented one viewer.In addition to making videos for the public every week, Kieram also has a 314-page first aid guide (titled: Instant Hero) available to the public to download for free:"It is my mission in life to empower the everyday people on the street with knowledge and skills so they can prevent death and injury when disaster strikes", Kieram said."With the potential upcoming ground offensive and casualties rising on both sides, it is essential that people get informed about these life-saving techniques", he continued.Kieram has been teaching first aid since 2017 and has taught over one thousand students in countries all over the world.

