Sugar Land, TX ~ Inaugural Field Of Honor® 2023

Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at the University of Houston Sugar Land Campus in November 10 – 12, 2023.

- UnknownSUGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- November 10 – 12, 2023University of Houston Sugar Land Campus13850 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479This stirring display of flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military, veterans, fallen servicemen & women, first responders, educators, coaches, clergy, family members, co-workers, and other heroes in our lives.This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes. The Exchange Club of Sugar Land sincerely thanks the Ghost Foundation for stepping up as the title sponsor this year.The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships, becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.“Honoring Heroes in Fort Bend County” is the perfect theme for the inaugural Field of Honor® display hosted by the Exchange Club of Sugar Land, TX .This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating.This experience is hard to describe but always to be remembered. We invite all to visit the Sugar Land, TX Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for several Exchange Club charities.The display is open to all without charge. Don't miss it!Benefiting Charities:Exchange Club of Sugar Land charitiesHosted By:Exchange Club of Sugar Land, TXLocal Organizing Committee:Project Chair: Doug EarleCo-Project Chair: Bruce SmithFundraiser Chair: Paul BarnettPublic Relations Chair: Pete OlsonProgram Chair: Vernon HuntVolunteer Chair: Vita GoodellField Coordinator Chair: Nick LandoskiOther: Lori BisewskiOther: Greg OelfkeOther: Suzanne WhatleyA program of the Colonial Flag Foundation .

Doug Earle

Exchange Club of Sugar Land, TX

