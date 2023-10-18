Sugar Land, TX ~ Inaugural Field Of Honor® 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at the University of Houston Sugar Land Campus in November 10 – 12, 2023. We don't know them all, but we owe them all.”
- UnknownSUGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- November 10 – 12, 2023
University of Houston Sugar Land Campus
13850 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479
This stirring display of flags will bring the community together in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals currently serving in our military, veterans, fallen servicemen & women, first responders, educators, coaches, clergy, family members, co-workers, and other heroes in our lives.
This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes. The Exchange Club of Sugar Land sincerely thanks the Ghost Foundation for stepping up as the title sponsor this year.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships, becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
“Honoring Heroes in Fort Bend County” is the perfect theme for the inaugural Field of Honor® display hosted by the Exchange Club of Sugar Land, TX .
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. You can show your support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating.
This experience is hard to describe but always to be remembered. We invite all to visit the Sugar Land, TX Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for several Exchange Club charities.
The display is open to all without charge. Don't miss it!
Benefiting Charities:
Exchange Club of Sugar Land charities
Hosted By:
Exchange Club of Sugar Land, TX
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Doug Earle
Co-Project Chair: Bruce Smith
Fundraiser Chair: Paul Barnett
Public Relations Chair: Pete Olson
Program Chair: Vernon Hunt
Volunteer Chair: Vita Goodell
Field Coordinator Chair: Nick Landoski
Other: Lori Bisewski
Other: Greg Oelfke
Other: Suzanne Whatley
A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation .
Doug Earle
Exchange Club of Sugar Land, TX
+1 713-419-6045
