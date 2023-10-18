Passionpreneur Publishing Proudly Announces Nashat Helal Is Becoming A Published Author With Us.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Oct 18, 2023 (Issuewire )

About The Book

In this book, Nashat shares his transformative journey where you'll uncover the true power of decision-making.

If you believe that you don't have a choice, think again! It is always our choice. Therefore, I invite you to Journey through this book to master the art of decision-making. Ultimately, this book is an invitation to become not just a passive observer of life but an active participant in shaping your legacy.

Once released, the book will be available in print format in the USA, UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East; and the e-book will be distributed from more than 70 online partners serving readers across the globe.

About The Author:

Growing up in Jordan, he was a kid who was careless during his school and college days, who finally listened to his inner voice. Since that time, Nashat's strong drive to continuously enhance his knowledge, skills and personal qualities have seen his passion become helping others and making an impact.

During his journey working in Corporates he witnessed a lot of his colleagues at different levels sharing a common struggle, The Decision-Making Process. Witnessing how this struggle stripped them of their confidence, and seeing their adaptability diminished in the process, inspired him to start coaching and counselling others even before he became manager.

Driven by his passion, Nashat made all his choices in life that allowed him to live up to his expectations and values.

A devoted husband and father of 3 lovely kids, he is an athlete himself, plays professional tennis and travels the world by participating in IronMan races.

About Passionpreneur Publishing:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishin successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become International Authors in as few as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specialises in transformational books including business, self-help, personal growth, and spiritual titles in order to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from across the globe covering a wide spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing, and media industry to ensure the application of global best practices in every service offered and providing a worldwide network of some of the world's top thought leaders.

The Passionpreneur Publishing team is looking forward to supporting entrepreneurs, experts, and leaders in achieving their dream of becoming an international author in the coming few months.

