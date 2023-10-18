Polio Monitoring Team Abducted In Tank, Two Rescued, Search Underway

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Ghulam Akbar Marwat

On Tuesday, an alarming incident unfolded in Kari Umar Khan of the Tank area as four members of a polio monitoring team were abducted. Tank police spokesperson reported that the team had ventured to Kari Umar Khan for polio monitoring, notably without accompanying security personnel due to their mission involving remote areas.

The abducted polio monitoring team comprised Shumaila Noor, Zulfikar Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, and driver Waheed. DPO Tank Iftikhar Shah shared that they have successfully rescued the female worker, Shumaila Noor, and the driver, Waheed, with ongoing efforts to recover the remaining two team members.

DPO Iftikhar Ali Shah highlighted that an extensive police force is actively engaged in a search operation at the crime scene, with district-wide blockades erected to facilitate the safe recovery of the hostages from the abductors. The area has been cordoned off as part of the search operation.

The Tank police spokesperson mentioned that upon receiving information about the abduction, DPO Iftikhar Ali Shah, SP Investigation Nasir Khan, SDPO Jandola Syed Marjan Khan, and SHO Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station swiftly arrived at the scene, commencing a rigorous search operation. So far, Shaila Noor and Wahid Khan from the Polio Monitoring Team have been safely recovered, while determined efforts persist to ensure the safe rescue of the two remaining hostages.