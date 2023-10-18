Number Of Members Of Azerbaijan's Agricultural Subsidy Council Up - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of members of Azerbaijan's Agricultural Subsidy
Council has been increased.
This is stated in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on
amendments to the "Procedure for subsidizing agricultural
production".
The full text of the decree can be found here .
MENAFN18102023000195011045ID1107263377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.