Azerbaijan To Host ISMF Plenary Assembly & Ski Mountaineering Competition

Azerbaijan will host the Plenary Assembly of the International
Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) and an International Ski
Mountaineering competition next year.
The relevant decision was made at the ISMF Plenary Assembly held
in Paris, France, Azernews reports.
Secretary-General of Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation Gunel
Badalova proposed to hold the ISMF Plenary Assembly and
international series competition in ski mountaineering in
Azerbaijan in 2024.
Following the voting, a decision was made to hold both events in
Azerbaijan in 2024, and the competition was added to the ISMF
calendar.
Established in 2022, Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation is
committed to fostering and maintaining a culture of winter sports
in the country. As for now, the federation is mainly focused on the
development of Alpine Skiing, Ski Mountaineering, Figure Skating,
and Snowboarding.
Its main goals are to form and manage the national team,
establish a strong winter sports culture, and promote winter sports
among children and youngsters.
Founded in 1999, the International Ski Mountaineering Federation
(ISMF) aims at promotion, regulation, and development of Ski
mountaineering worldwide. In 2026 the sport will be part of the
programme of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
The ISMF disciplines are the following: team race, sprint race,
individual race, vertical race and relay race.
The list of ISMF competitions includes World Cups of Ski
Mountaineering, World Championship of Ski Mountaineering, European
Championship of Ski Mountaineering, Asian Championship of Ski
Mountaineering, South American Ski Mountaineering Championship,
North American Ski Mountaineering Championship, etc.
