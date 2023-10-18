Azerkhalcha OJSC Takes Part In Fuzuli City Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "City Day" was celebrated in Fuzuli for the first time.
Residents of Fuzuli, MPs, diplomats of foreign countries, families
of martyrs, war participants ghazis and veterans, public
representatives took part in the "City Day" holiday events, and
well-known art representatives of our country pleased everyone with
a concert program.
“Azerkhalcha” OJSC was a part of the grandiose event, which took
place on October 17 in Fizuli city. "Azerkhalcha" OJSC also
presented a wide program at the event.
The program includes a 100x100 carpet, dedicated to the 100th
anniversary of the architect of modern Azerbaijan, National Leader
Heydar Aliyev, a rare carpet from the "Heydar Aliyev-100" carpet
collection, a joint project of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC and "Jan
Azerbaijan" LLC, "44" carpet collection dedicated to our glorious
history, the 44-day Patriotic War and the presentation of the
process of virtual weaving, alteration and processing of the
original Karabakh carpet "Horadiz" or "Buynuz" carpet, mainly woven
in the Fuzuli region.
For your information, though the pile carpet called "Horadiz" or
"Buynuz" was named after the place where it was woven for the first
time (Horadiz settlement, Fuzuli region, Karabakh), later it
received the name "Buynuz" (Horn) taking into account the
characteristic features of the pattern element of its composition.
Such carpets were later woven in various settlements of Fuzuli
region. From time immemorial, horned animals were considered sacred
in Central Asia, the Middle East, as well as in Azerbaijan. This
also meant“power”,“gallantry” and“bravery”, as well as had a
heavenly meaning among the people. Sheep and cattle were accepted
as a symbol of wealth in most of the ancient Turkic peoples,
including Azerbaijan. Bulls and rams have left their mark on the
life and culture of Turkic peoples, at the same time they have
become stylized patterns on our carpets.
Chairman of the Board of”Azerkhalcha" OJSC Emin Mammadov and
the creative team led by him demonstrated to the participants of
the event that our national-spiritual wealth is in safe hands,
protected and developed based on ancient roots, and is being worked
on for transmission to future generations.
It should be noted that the establishment of Fuzuli City Day is
associated with the history of the liberation of Fuzuli city from
the occupation of the Armenian Armed Forces. On October 2020, 17,
the President of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme
Commander-in-chief Ilham Aliyev, in his address to the people,
announced the liberation of the Fuzuli city and 7 more villages of
the region. 6 days later, on November 16, 2020, President Ilham
Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the liberated Fuzuli
region and raised our Tricolor flag on our historic land liberated
by the Azerbaijani army. On October 17, 3 years have passed since
the city was cleared of Armenian invaders. According to the order
signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31 this year, Fuzuli City
Day will be solemnly celebrated on October 17 of each year.
