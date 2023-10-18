Vocalists Shine At Baku Autumn Talent Contest

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Vocalists have successfully performed within the next stage of the "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" Talent Contest.

Around 18 performers out of 45 vocalists demonstrated their talents, Azernews reports.

By the jury decision, the following scores were given to the contestants: Aliya Aliyeva - 65, Aminakhatun Shirmamedova - 51, Intigam Allahverdiyev - 50, Sarkhan Shukurov, Sarvar Yilmaz, Leyla Guliyeva - 49, Eldar Tahirov - 47, Rinat Alimov - 45, Turkan Abbasova, Lala Zeynal, Alesker Mamedov, Sabir Aliyev - 44, Yusif Ismayilov, Lala Gafarova - 42, Natavan Guliyeva -40, Ekaterina Isayeva - 38, Dalila Ferraz -35, Jasmin -28.

Note that the project is being implemented with the support of Best Cast Talent Agency & Golden Arts, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora. The general sponsor is Nizami Boutique House. The author of the project and director is Sevinj Karimova, the event organizer is Sabina Hasanova.

The talent show can be watched on Saturdays and Sundays on AzTV at 15.00, repeated on Mədəniyyət TV at 23.00.

YouTube links:

A gala concert "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" will take place at Heydar Aliyev Palace on November 3, at 19:00.

To purchase tickets, please visit:

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day and Milli.