Vocalists Shine At Baku Autumn Talent Contest

Vocalists have successfully performed within the next stage of
the "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" Talent Contest.
Around 18 performers out of 45 vocalists demonstrated their
talents, Azernews reports.
By the jury decision, the following scores were given to the
contestants: Aliya Aliyeva - 65, Aminakhatun Shirmamedova - 51,
Intigam Allahverdiyev - 50, Sarkhan Shukurov, Sarvar Yilmaz, Leyla
Guliyeva - 49, Eldar Tahirov - 47, Rinat Alimov - 45, Turkan
Abbasova, Lala Zeynal, Alesker Mamedov, Sabir Aliyev - 44, Yusif
Ismayilov, Lala Gafarova - 42, Natavan Guliyeva -40, Ekaterina
Isayeva - 38, Dalila Ferraz -35, Jasmin -28.
Note that the project is being implemented with the support of
Best Cast Talent Agency & Golden Arts, the Azerbaijan Culture
Ministry and the State Committee on Work with Diaspora. The general
sponsor is Nizami Boutique House. The author of the project and
director is Sevinj Karimova, the event organizer is Sabina
Hasanova.
The talent show can be watched on Saturdays and Sundays on AzTV
at 15.00, repeated on Mədəniyyət TV at 23.00.
YouTube links:
A gala concert "Baku Autumn - 2023. 35 years later" will take
place at Heydar Aliyev Palace on November 3, at 19:00.
To purchase tickets, please visit:
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day
and Milli.
