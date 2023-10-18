Next Trial Process Of Vagif Khachatryan Kicks Off

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The regular session of the court on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan Cherkezovich is being held today, Azernews reports.

He is accused of committing a massacre in Meshali village of Khojaly district as part of illegal Armenian armed groups in the 1990s.

Chairman of the Baku Military Court Zeynal Agayev is presiding over the court session.

The rapporteur on the criminal case is Judge Jamal Ramazanov.

In the previous process, the court investigation began, and the prosecutor announced the indictment. Later, the accused person and the victims of the case were interrogated in court.

It should be noted that Armenian citizen Khachaturyan Vagif Cherkezovich, who is wanted internationally in connection with the Meshali genocide, was detained at the border crossing point of Lachin in July of this year. The criminal group he was a member of killed 25 Azerbaijanis, injured 14 people, and displaced 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal residence in Meshali village of Khojaly district in the 1990s.

The 103rd paragraph of the Criminal Code against him (Genocide - killing members of a group with the aim of destroying any national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as a group in whole or in part, seriously harming the health of the members of the group or seriously harming their mental capacity ) and the 107the paragraph (Deportation or forced relocation of the population - expelling the population to a country other than their legal location or displacing them with other forced actions) were announced, and a pretrial detention measure was chosen.

A total of 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal case.