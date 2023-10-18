UN Committee Urges Armenia To Address Issue Raised By Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The UN Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights has
demanded that Armenia address the issues raised by the Western
Azerbaijan Community, Azernews reports.
The statement says that the Western Azerbaijan Community
submitted an extensive parallel report to the UN Committee on
Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights of Armenia regarding the
fourth periodic report on the implementation of the International
Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. In addition,
community representative Kamal Jafarov participated in the
committee meeting. In the aforementioned parallel report, the
Community reported on Armenia's violation of the Covenant and other
international human rights conventions through the expulsion of
Azerbaijanis living there and called on the Committee to take
urgent measures to remedy the human rights violations.
The Committee had recently published its final conclusions and
recommendations on Armenia's implementation of the Covenant. The
many comments made by the community, in particular, the issues
raised by Armenia regarding discrimination, violation of the rights
of national minorities, violation of cultural rights, and failure
to fulfill its obligations to protect Azerbaijan's cultural
heritage and its indifferent approach to its obligations regarding
the rights of refugees were reflected in the Committee's final
document.
The Committee called upon Armenia to register cultural and
religious monuments belonging to national minorities and currently
threatened with disappearance, to take measures to protect them by
allocating the necessary amount of financial resources and other
appropriate measures.
The Committee also stated that Armenian legislation and practice
violated the rights of national minorities and refugees and
demanded that Armenia take the necessary measures to remedy the
situation in that sphere.
Reflection of the issues raised by the Western Azerbaijan
Community in the Committee's document is an important step towards
restoring the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia,
protected by international conventions. The Community will continue
its efforts in this direction.
MENAFN18102023000195011045ID1107263370
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.