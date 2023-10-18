Civilian Drone Production To Be Identified In Azerbaijan: State Fees May Apply For Use Of Device

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Civilian drone production needs are being identified in Azerbaijan. It is intended to define requirements for the design and production of civilian drones in Azerbaijan, Azernew s reports.

This is reflected in the draft of the new Law "On Aviation".

According to the document, these requirements are as follows:

- must ensure the safety of the participant in the operation of unmanned aircraft systems, persons not involved in the operation of unmanned aircraft systems, in the air and on the ground, including property;

- must demonstrate durability proportional to the risks that may be encountered in all flight conditions;

- must be capable of being safely controlled and maneuvered in all operating conditions and in the event of a failure of one or more systems;

- their engines, propellers, parts, uninstalled equipment, and remote control equipment must operate correctly in all operating conditions, and reduce risks to the safety of third parties on the ground and other airspace users in the event of any malfunction;

- facilitate flight operations using equipment designed for remote control of unmanned aerial vehicles, and enable management of any possible situations and abnormalities.

It was also summarised that state duties for the operation of civilian UAVs will be determined in Azerbaijan.

It is designed to determine state fees for services or legal actions in the field of operation of civilian unmanned systems in Azerbaijan. This is reflected in the draft of the new law "On Aviation".

According to the document, the state duty will be determined in accordance with the law "On State Duty".