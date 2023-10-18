Civilian Drone Production To Be Identified In Azerbaijan: State Fees May Apply For Use Of Device

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Civilian drone production needs are being identified in
Azerbaijan. It is intended to define requirements for the design
and production of civilian drones in Azerbaijan, Azernew s reports.
This is reflected in the draft of the new Law "On Aviation".
According to the document, these requirements are as
follows:
- must ensure the safety of the participant in the operation of
unmanned aircraft systems, persons not involved in the operation of
unmanned aircraft systems, in the air and on the ground, including
property;
- must demonstrate durability proportional to the risks that may
be encountered in all flight conditions;
- must be capable of being safely controlled and maneuvered in
all operating conditions and in the event of a failure of one or
more systems;
- their engines, propellers, parts, uninstalled equipment, and
remote control equipment must operate correctly in all operating
conditions, and reduce risks to the safety of third parties on the
ground and other airspace users in the event of any
malfunction;
- facilitate flight operations using equipment designed for
remote control of unmanned aerial vehicles, and enable management
of any possible situations and abnormalities.
It was also summarised that state duties for the operation of
civilian UAVs will be determined in Azerbaijan.
It is designed to determine state fees for services or legal
actions in the field of operation of civilian unmanned systems in
Azerbaijan. This is reflected in the draft of the new law "On
Aviation".
According to the document, the state duty will be determined in
accordance with the law "On State Duty".
