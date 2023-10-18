Organisation Of Turkic States Congratulates Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) has warmly congratulated
the Government and people of Azerbaijan on the 32nd anniversary of
the restoration of independence. The OTS tweeted its
congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Restoration Day
on 18 October, Azernews reports.
This was written in the institution's X account.
"On the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Restoration of
Independence of our Member State, the Republic of Azerbaijan, we
extend our heartfelt congratulations to the brotherly government
and people of Azerbaijan," the account reads.
The OTS was established in 2009 with the signing of the
Nakhchivan Agreement and has since become a platform for dialogue
and regional ties between Turkic-speaking states. The
organization's importance as a key regional player is growing, and
the Samarkand Declaration, signed by the participants of the ATS
Summit in 2022 as the final agreement, paves the way for the
establishment of a comprehensive partnership format among the ATS
member states.
The OTS has created significant alternative transport corridors,
including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also
known as the Middle Corridor. This route provides safe and fast
access to the European market via the Caspian Sea and benefits
landlocked Central Asian states such as Uzbekistan.
The OTS also enabled the creation of the Turkic Investment Fund,
the first joint financial institution established among Turkic
states, to mobilize the economic potential of OTS member states.
The organization has attracted additional investment and opened up
opportunities to create new energy and transit hubs between Asia
and Europe.
The OTS has become a platform for rapprochement between the
regions of Central Asia and the Caucasus and has enabled the
expansion of bilateral and trilateral formats of cooperation
between the participating countries. Azerbaijan is a key player in
this regard and has established bilateral, trilateral (with
Turkiye), and multilateral cooperation formats with Central Asian
states in a number of areas, notably in energy and trade.
The OTS has become a key factor in the development of the region
and its continued success is testimony to the strength of the
Turkic peoples. On the occasion of the Day of Restoration of
Independence, the OTS expresses its congratulations to the
Government and people of Azerbaijan.
