Former Georgian President Urges Armenian PM To Take Resolute Step Towards Peace Treaty

Former Georgian President Saakashvili warned Armenian Prime
Minister Pashinyan: "You have very little time. You must
immediately sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.
"This is the first time I am addressing you and doing so
publicly, as I am very concerned about the fate of our region and
Armenia. Based on my experience of communication with Russia and
with Putin, who recently at the CIS summit practically accused me
of the collapse of this organization, I will allow you to give me
some advice. You came to power as a result of popular protests,
i.e. in Putin's terminology - a color revolution, and believe me,
no matter how much you swear your loyalty, he would never forgive
you and will never forgive you.
Especially after your recent statements, political moves, and
especially the ratification of the Rome Statute - he is your blood
enemy and will overthrow you with all the means at his disposal -
internal unrest, encouragement of military action. He will strangle
you economically and use the whole arsenal of hybrid warfare.
You should remember that you have very little time. After coming
to power, you have failed or failed to carry out fundamental
reforms, your current state apparatus is really a fifth column of
the Kremlin. You are late with European integration.
However difficult it may be for you, the recent developments
around Armenia give our region a new chance. In some time we can
live like the three Baltic countries - with open borders, create a
whole system of logistic, financial, and energy hubs, using the
advantages of each of our three countries. But in order to do this,
you must hurry up and cast aside any hesitation, go all in. Demand
the immediate withdrawal of the Russian military base, withdraw
from the CIS, CSTO, customs union, and apply to the European Union
and NATO.
In 2013, we flew to Yerevan together with the chairman of the
European Commission Barroso, trying in vain to convince your
predecessor not to join some of these organizations under the aegis
of Moscow.
Finally, you should openly declare and immediately sign a peace
treaty with Azerbaijan and thus open the way for fundamental
changes in Armenia's domestic and foreign policy.
You do not lack personal courage and political courage and I
hope you will not allow Putin to destroy you and at the same time
destroy your country and finally undermine our region.
The danger looming over us all is very real and requires
immediate action. I hope this time you will not hesitate,"
Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page.
