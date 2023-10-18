Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia: 50 People Evacuated From Destroyed House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, about 50 residents of a house that was hit by a Russian missile at night were evacuated.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of a strike by Russian troops, the entrance of a residential building from the fifth to the third floor was destroyed.

Specialized services evacuated about 50 residents of the building.

The State Emergency Service added that, together with law enforcement and volunteers from 'Vognik Zaporizhzhia', they rescued the man, who was taken outside on a stretcher and handed over to doctors.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

As reported, last night Zaporizhzhia came under a Russian missile attack. Two people were killed and three injured.