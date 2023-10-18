Ukraine Downs Kh-59 Missile, Six Kamikaze Drones In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down a Russian Kh-59 guided missile and six Shahed one-way attack drones over the past day.

This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Andriy Kovaliov, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform saw.

"The enemy launched another air and missile attack on Ukraine, employing an Kh-59 guided air missile, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and six attack drones. The Kh-59 guided air missile and six Shaheds were downed by our air defense forces,” Kovaliov said.

Russian terror must be defeated - Zelensky

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilian casualties were reported. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure sustained damage and destruction, he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the city of Zaporizhzhia was subjected to a Russian missile attack overnight Monday. According to acting Mayor Anatoly Kurtev, at least two people were killed and four were injured.