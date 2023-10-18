Russians Kill One Civilian In Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, October 17, Russian invaders killed one resident of the Donetsk region.

Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

He said that "on October 17, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Netailove. Another one person was injured in the region during the day."

Moroz emphasized that the total number of casualties in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war is not including Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 1,743 people have been killed and another 4,262 injured in the Donetsk region.

As reported, police evacuated all children from 12 frontline settlements in the Bakhmut and Kramatorsk districts of the Donetsk region.