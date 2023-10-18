Casualties As Russian Missiles Target Residential Area In Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian missiles hit a populated area in the city of Dnipro, killing and wounding a number of civilians.

That's according to Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov , Ukrinform reports.

"Again, again, and again, missiles are hitting Dnipro's residential quarters. People were wounded and killed," says the report posted on Telegram.

The mayor also urged citizens not to post any photos of destruction on social media.

Man killed inregion as result of Russian air strike

Later, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak , said the enemy had targeted people's homes in the Dnipro district. At least one person was confirmed as killed and three more were injured. At least six residential buildings were damaged.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight Saturday, October 16, explosions rang out in Dnipro after the air raid alert went off.