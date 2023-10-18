Nibulon Grain Exports This Marketing Year Stand At 596K Tons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the first quarter of the 2023/2024 marketing year, Ukraine's Nibulon shipped 596,000 tons of grain for export.

According to the performance report, 276,000 tons of wheat, 210,000 tons of corn, and 110,000 tons of other crops were exported in July-September 2022/2023 marketing year.

Nibulon notes that the company's share in exports through the Danube ports was 10%.

In this quarter, the direction of trade ensured the stable operation of the silo network for the placement and preservation of the new crop of Ukrainian grain and oilseeds. An electronic document flow system was introduced to improve interaction with suppliers. The analytical function and risk management was improved based on digital solutions.

The company intends to continue implementing digital solutions and expand the supplier base and export geography.

As reported, Nibulon's demining department will receive special equipment for mine clearance worth almost EUR 5 million from DEG Impulse gGmbH. The sappers have already started training on the newly-received demining machines.