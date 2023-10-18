Man Killed In Kherson Region As Result Of Russian Air Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on October 18, Russian troops once again conducted an air strike in the Kherson region, killing a local resident.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, at about 1:15 a.m., the Russian army attacked the Beryslav district. It has been preliminarily established that the attack was carried out by the invaders with guided aerial bombs.

The enemy hit the territory of a private household. The owner, who was in the yard, was killed.

Civilian infrastructure was also damaged.

As reported, over the past day, the Russian army fired 70 times at the Kherson region, injuring six civilians.