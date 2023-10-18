Media Tour Organized In Azerbaijan's Fuzuli Starts

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 18. The media tour "In the footsteps of the President" ("Prezidentin izi ilə") organized in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district has started, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

Media representatives first visited the site in Fuzuli where a kindergarten for 240 children will be built, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev.

Media representatives were informed that a land plot of 2.4 hectares has been allocated for the construction of the kindergarten.

According to the project, the kindergarten will have a main building, a play zone, a parking lot, and a technical zone. The two-story building of the preschool educational institution will contain group, administrative, technical, and medical premises, sports and music halls, and a kitchen.

Children will be provided with all necessary conditions for comfort, elementary knowledge, and entertainment. Playgrounds and other necessary infrastructure will be built in the yard of the kindergarten.