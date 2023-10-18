Atms Of Azerbaijan's Muganbank Suspend Operations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. ATMs of
Azerbaijan's Muganbank throughout the country have suspended
operations, the bank's press service told Trend .
The press service explained that the activities were suspended
due to preventive work (a system update).
At present, it's possible that funds can only be withdrawn at
ATMs belonging to other banks, the press service noted.
Will be updated
