China To Inaugurate Transport Corridor Spanning Eurasian Continent

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. China plans to establish a new logistics corridor spanning the Eurasian continent, Xi Jinping said in his speech at the opening ceremony of the Third 'One Belt, One Road' Forum of International Cooperation in Beijing on October 18, Trend reports.

During his speech, Xi Jinping revealed eight substantial measures that China is set to take to facilitate high-quality Belt and Road collaboration.

One of the initiatives presented by the president revolves around establishing a new logistics corridor spanning the Eurasian continent in collaboration with other stakeholders.

“The new transport corridor will be seamlessly connected through direct railway and road transportation networks,” he said.

Xi Jinping has also expressed his readiness to accelerate the development of the China-Europe Railway Express as well as host the China-Europe Railway Express Cooperation Forum.

"We will vigorously integrate ports, shipping, and trading services under the 'Silk Road Maritime,' and accelerate the building of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the Air Silk Road," the president noted.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a strategy initiated by the People's Republic of China that seeks to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime networks with the aim of improving regional integration, increasing trade, and stimulating economic growth.

The agenda of the Third 'One Belt, One Road' Forum of International Cooperation in Beijing includes discussion of issues of further development of trade and economic cooperation, strengthening of transport and communication interconnectedness, promotion of green development programs, digitalization, etc.