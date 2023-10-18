UK Ambassador Shares Publication On Azerbaijan's Restoration Of Independence Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. UK Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Fergus Auld shared a publication on X (Twitter) in
connection with October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's
Independence, Trend reports.
"Happy Restoration of Independence Day, Azerbaijan! On this
momentous day, we salute the resilience and achievements of the
Azerbaijani people. Let's strengthen the partnership between the UK
and Azerbaijan, for the sake of a brighter and more peaceful
future," he said.
Today Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Restoration of
Independence. The Supreme Council of Azerbaijan adopted the
Constitutional Act "On the State Independence of the Republic of
Azerbaijan" on October 18, 1991. This October 18 marks the 32-nd
anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.
A new law "On Independence Day" was adopted at the plenary
session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 15, 2021, which
was approved by President Ilham Aliyev on the same day.
According to this law, October 18 - State Independence Day is
renamed as the Day of Restoration of Independence.
