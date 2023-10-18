Russia's Red Wings To Launch Direct Flights To Uzbekistan's Samarkand City

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 18. Russian Red Wings airline will start operating flights on the Samarkand - Kazan route, Trend reports.

Direct scheduled flights on the Kazan - Samarkand - Kazan route will be operated by Russian SSJ100 aircraft once a week - on Mondays.

The launch of the first flight is scheduled for October 30.

Meanwhile, the Russian UVT Aero airline has launched regular flights between Kazan and Samarkand on September 24.

Regular flights from the Gabdulla Tukai Kazan International Airport are operated once a week on Sundays by a 50-seat Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft.