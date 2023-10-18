Russia's Red Wings To Launch Direct Flights To Uzbekistan's Samarkand City

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 18. Russian Red
Wings airline will start operating flights on the Samarkand - Kazan
route, Trend reports.
Direct scheduled flights on the Kazan - Samarkand - Kazan route
will be operated by Russian SSJ100 aircraft once a week - on
Mondays.
The launch of the first flight is scheduled for October 30.
Meanwhile, the Russian UVT Aero airline has launched regular
flights between Kazan and Samarkand on September 24.
Regular flights from the Gabdulla Tukai Kazan International
Airport are operated once a week on Sundays by a 50-seat
Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ-200 aircraft.
MENAFN18102023000187011040ID1107263348
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.